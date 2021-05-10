Rhode Island woman back home recovering after being shot in Times Square

NYPD has identified Farrakhan Muhammad as the prime suspect in Saturday’s Times Square shooting that injured three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl and a Rhode Island woman.

Police attempted to shoot his brother after an argument when he struck the three bystanders

Rhode Islander Wendy Magrinat was visiting New York City for Mother’s Day with her husband and 2-year-old child when she was shot in the Times Square shooting.

“All of a sudden I heard someone call out in a bad tone at someone. I told my husband ‘let’s move a little bit forward’ because he had our 2-year-old in his hands,” she told NBC New York. “At the same moment I told him that, the shots fired. I walked a little bit and then I started screaming, asking for help.”

Wendy Magrinat, 23, was back at her North Scituate recovering Sunday afternoon when he spoke to ABC 6 News about the Saturday shooting.

“I saw a police officer and I was screaming to him, I have a 2-year-old, I don’t want it die, please help me, I’m shot please help me,” Magrinat said. “I kept saying to my husband please, take care of Elise, which is our daughter, please take care of her.”

Police say all of the victims are recovering with non life-threatening injuries.

