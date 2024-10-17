Rhode Island Expands Road Funding Initiative with $7 Million Boost for Municipalities

Governor Dan McKee joined state and local leaders in Warwick to announce the expansion of RhodeRestore, Rhode Island’s Municipal Road Grant Program. The initiative, designed to help cities and towns improve local infrastructure, will receive $7 million in state funding for FY25. The funds will be divided among all 39 municipalities, with each eligible to receive up to $184,000 in matching grants.

RhodeRestore, launched in FY24, provides a one-third match from the state, with municipalities covering the remaining two-thirds. Nearly 130 projects have already been approved, with over 100 more under review.

“RhodeRestore has been a huge success, enabling our administration to help cities and towns fund necessary improvements to roads that otherwise might not be able to be repaired for several years,” said Governor McKee. “Together with the work we’re doing at the state level, we’ll improve Rhode Island’s infrastructure rankings while providing smoother, safer roads for our residents.”

Significant Local Impact

Warwick, which hosted the event at the Gamm Theatre on Jefferson Boulevard, has made considerable progress with RhodeRestore funding. The city completed 34 projects last year, valued at $5.2 million, and has used the funds to pave major commercial corridors like Jefferson Boulevard, improving a key transportation link for businesses and commuters.

“RhodeRestore greatly stretched our paving budget, enabling us to take on large projects like this one,” said Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi.

In North Providence, Mayor Charles Lombardi highlighted how the program allowed the city to repave 11 additional roads. “Thanks to Governor McKee’s Municipal Road Grant Program, we were able to pave nearly 100 city roads.”

South Kingstown is using RhodeRestore funding to improve Old North Road, a vital route for University of Rhode Island students and local residents. “This significant funding has allowed the town to accelerate its road paving program by 25%, impacting hundreds of properties and thousands of residents,” said Town Manager James Manni.

Success Statewide

In FY24, the program provided $20 million to cities and towns, resulting in $74 million worth of improvements. The projects spanned 823 road repairs, 129,700 linear feet of sidewalk, and two bridge upgrades. Pawtucket, for example, used its funding to upgrade two bridges and repave city streets.

“This program is about more than just roads and bridges—it’s about safety, accessibility, and building a stronger future for Pawtucket,” said Mayor Donald Grebien.

As RhodeRestore enters its second year, RIDOT will continue approving applications on a rolling basis, with most communities starting projects by next spring. The total value of the projects could surpass $21 million.

Residents can track the progress of the initiative online through an interactive dashboard on the RIDOT website.

