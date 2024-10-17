Rhode Island Lawmaker Calls for House Oversight Hearing on Bridge Maintenance

Rhode Island Representative Robert Quattrocchi (R-Scituate/Cranston), a member of the House Oversight Committee, is calling for increased scrutiny of the state’s bridge maintenance procedures. In a formal request to House Oversight Committee Chair Pat Serpa, Quattrocchi urged the scheduling of a hearing to examine how the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) manages the upkeep of the state’s 1,200 bridges.

The appeal comes as Rhode Islanders have endured prolonged traffic delays following the abrupt closure of the Washington Bridge, a vital transportation artery in the state. The shutdown, which has affected both residents and businesses, has raised concerns about the state’s infrastructure management and the transparency of RIDOT’s maintenance practices.

“For the past year, Rhode Island residents and businesses have been dealing with the impacts caused by significant traffic delays as a result of the closure of the Washington Bridge,” Quattrocchi said in a statement. He criticized RIDOT and the state administration for a lack of clear communication, accusing them of using potential litigation as a shield against public scrutiny.

“How can our residents have confidence in our infrastructure maintenance when our main transportation artery was shut down literally overnight? How did we get here?” Quattrocchi asked, emphasizing the need for answers. “Our residents deserve to know how their tax dollars are spent on infrastructure projects, and most importantly, we deserve to take comfort that our investments are thoughtful, timely, and prudent.”

The Washington Bridge closure has become a flashpoint for frustrations over the state’s infrastructure, with daily traffic backups contributing to economic slowdowns and inconveniences for commuters. The situation has sparked debate over whether Rhode Island’s bridge maintenance protocols are adequately protecting public safety and ensuring efficient use of funds.

As Quattrocchi pushes for the hearing, he aims to uncover how RIDOT assesses the condition of the state’s bridges, allocates resources for repairs, and communicates with the public. “Questions need to be asked, and as elected officials, we need answers,” he said.

RIDOT has yet to issue a formal response to Quattrocchi’s call for a hearing, but the department previously stated that the Washington Bridge closure was necessary to ensure public safety while addressing structural concerns.

The outcome of this request could lead to greater accountability and a closer look at the state’s handling of its critical infrastructure, as Rhode Island continues to grapple with the consequences of delayed and costly repairs.

