Rhode Island Man Admits to Possessing and Distributing Child Pornography

A Pascoag man arrested twice on child pornography charges faces between five and twenty years in federal prison when he is sentenced in February 2022, having pleaded guilty today to charges of distribution and possession of child pornography, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.

According to court documents and information presented to the court, in November 2018, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents developed information that an IP address in Rhode Island was being used to post child pornography on an Internet messaging and networking application. On November 20, 2018, HSI agents discovered at least 19 videos depicting child pornography posted by the same user at the Pascoag residence, later identified as Jacob S. Munroe, 23.

On June 5, 2019, while executing a court-authorized search of Munroe’s residence, images and videos depicting child pornography were observed on Munroe’s cell phone. Munroe was arrested and released on unsecured bond. In an unrelated investigation, on November 4, 2020, while awaiting trial on charges related to his November 2018 arrest, Munroe was arrested by Rhode Island State Police when it was determined that on August 24, 2020, he downloaded images depicting child pornography.

Appearing today before U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., Munroe pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22, 2022.

Distribution of child pornography is punishable by a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, with a minimum mandatory term of incarceration of 5 years. Possession of child pornography is punishable by a term of incarceration of up to 20 years.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Terrence P Donnelly.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!