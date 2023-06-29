TikTok Star DJ Diddy and Spiffy Unite at Dockside this Friday

Excitement is building as TikTok sensation DJ Diddy, with a staggering 3.8 million followers on the platform, joins forces with local powerhouse Spiffy this weekend. The dynamic duo will be uniting for a highly-anticipated event taking place this Friday June 30th at Dockside.

DJ Diddy, known for his infectious energy and electrifying presence, has taken the world by storm through his captivating viral TikTok videos. His rise to fame has been meteoric, captivating millions of fans with his unique style and social entertainment. With an impressive following, DJ Diddy has proven his ability to connect with audiences on a global scale, making him one of the most sought-after performers in the digital era. He’s performed alongside other popular artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Spiffy, a local personality and the mastermind behind Newport Nightlife, brings his extensive experience as an event host and ability to curate unforgettable experiences to the table. Spiffy has earned a reputation as a prominent figure in Newport’s vibrant social scene. His Newport Nightlife platform has become synonymous with excitement and top-notch entertainment, showcasing the best of what Newport has to offer. Collaborating with DJ Diddy is another step towards his goal of bringing more big name entertainment to Newport.

The collaboration between DJ Diddy and Spiffy promises to be an evening you don’t want to miss full of unrivaled music, pulsating energy, and non-stop dancing. The two have shared Instagram posts amongst each other and appear to be just as excited as everyone. Be sure to checkout Dockside this Friday 6/30. Doors open at 9:30pm

For more information visit Newport Nightlife’s official Instagram page @newport_nightlife

