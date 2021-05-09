Rhode Island ranked most sex-crazed state in America!

Four Loco set out to identify the “thirstiest,” or most sex-crazed cities and states in the US, they used Google search volume data for terms ranging from “dating apps,” “best bars for singles,” “how to get more matches on Tinder,” “best pick-up lines,” “where to buy condoms,” and more.

And guess what?

RHODE ISLAND IS THE NUMBER ONE STATE!!!

After combing through all of the Google search data, they found that the No. 1 thirstiest state in the country was a surprising frontrunner: Rhode Island. Perhaps it’s the close proximity of everyone in the state or the beautiful views that the Eastern seaboard provides—but no matter the reason, Rhode Island came in on top.

Coming in at No. 2 was Maine, followed by Michigan, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts in fifth place. Making up the rest of the top 10 were Ohio at No. 6, followed by Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

At No. 11 we have Colorado, followed by Florida, Nevada, Missouri, Montana, Minnesota, Arizona, Oregon, New York, Iowa, Nebraska, Delaware, Connecticut, Illinois, and finally Georgia, which rounds out the top 25.

Interestingly, the top half of their list didn’t include California—and states like Nevada and New York were far lower on the list than what you would presume. Some surprising top hookup spots were Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Nebraska, which we’re guessing got a big boost by the university presence in those states.

In finding the hottest hookup spots around the country, this ultimately leads us to finding the least likely hookup spots. Coming in at No. 50—right at the bottom of the pile—was Mississippi, which was preceded by Louisiana, Alaska, West Virginia, and Oklahoma, who all made up the bottom five.

At No. 45 was Arkansas, which was preceded by California, South Dakota, Maryland, and Utah, who rounded out the rest of the bottom 10 hookup spots in the country.

At No. 40 is Hawaii, preceded by Texas, South Carolina, New Mexico, Alabama, Kentucky, North Dakota, Virginia, Idaho, Wyoming, Kansas, Tennessee, Indiana, New Jersey, and North Carolina at No. 26.

Whether these states are already well equipped with everything they need for a casual tryst or they’re more interested in their Netflix queue, these states aren’t too interested in using Google for help with hooking up.

Congrats, fellow Rhody lovers! It’s nice to come in first place for something!

And the hype is true. Just look at what we spotted just last summer on the side of the Red Parrot.

