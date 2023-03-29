Rhode Island State Police HIDTA Task Force seizes 20 ghost guns

The Rhode Island State Police today announced that its HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force arrested Ferdinando Lombardi, 56, of 174 Windmill Street, 2nd Floor, Pawtucket on weapons and drug charges after an extensive investigation. During the investigation, more than 20 complete ghost guns and other weapons, including large capacity feeding devices, were seized.

“Any day we can take this many illegal weapons off the street is a great day for public safety in Rhode Island,” said Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety. “I am thankful for the hard work of our detectives and grateful for the collaboration we enjoy with the other law enforcement agencies that work on our HIDTA task force.”

The Rhode Island State Police HIDTA Task Force initiated an investigation regarding an individual who was allegedly involved in the distribution and sale of narcotics. During this investigation, the Task Force developed information that this individual may also be in possession of privately made firearms, otherwise known as “ghost guns.” A court authorized search warrant was obtained for a residence located in the City of Pawtucket, and executed on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. As a result of the investigation, more than 20 ghost guns, 5 other illegal firearms, ghost gun parts, 30 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine, drug sales paraphernalia and $7,621was seized.

Mr. Lombardi was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (for cocaine and fentanyl) as well as the following weapons charges:

Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons Prohibited (43 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm When Committing a Controlled Substance Violation (43 Counts)

Large Capacity Feeding Device(s) Prohibited (38 Counts)

Possession of a Ghost Gun (39 counts)

Mr. Lombardi was arrested on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, arraigned at the Lincoln Woods Barracks by a Justice of Peace and held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institution. Today he will be arraigned at 6th Division District Court.

The Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force is comprised of members from the Rhode Island State Police, Providence Police Department, North Providence Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Middletown Police Department, Bristol Police Department, Narragansett Police, DEA Providence District Office, and Department and Rhode Island National Guard Counterdrug Program.

