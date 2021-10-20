RIP Gardiner L. Sherman

Gardiner L. Sherman son of the late Marion and Henry Sherman, husband to M. Jean Sullivan Sherman passed away on Monday, October 18th after a long illness.

Gardiner was a graduate of Rogers High School, served in the United States Coast Guard, worked and retired from the Newport Electric Corporation.

Gardiner was an active outdoorsman; enjoying birding, kayaking, fishing, and working in his garden. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, Gardiner is survived by his children, Norie, Kirsten, Leslie and Russell. He is also survived by his four grandchildren; Sydney, Nate, Olivia and Abby.

The family would like to thank the Visiting Nurses, the Newport Fire Department and all the friends and family that have helped during this time.

A service will be held on Saturday, October 30th at 11:00AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Gardiner’s memory to the Visiting Nurses of Newport and Bristol Counties, 1184 West Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871 or to your favorite charity.

