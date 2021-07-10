RIP Robert L. Kieffer

Robert L. Kieffer, 73, of Fall River and husband of Edna (Samos) Keiffer, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at St. Anne’s Hospital after a long illness.

Born in Warrington, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Horace Justice Kieffer and the late Hazel Mae (Kreisher) Keiffer.

He was a proud Veteran of the United States Coastguard serving four years as a Seaman. Prior to his retirement he worked as a carpenter in the construction industry for many years. He loved fishing, boating, bowling, playing pool, roller-skating, and traveling extensively. An avid fan of the Eagles, the 76ers’, and the Phillys, he also enjoyed coaching Little League, wrestling, football, visiting the beaches of Newport, Fort Adams, and going to amusement parks.

Besides his wife of ten years, he leaves: his children, Sherry L. Landreneau, and her husband, Michael, of Oregon, Tina M. Sena and her husband, Fred, of Middletown, Rhode Island, Robert L. Kieffer, and his wife, Kimberly, of Coventry, Rhode Island, and Jennifer Ponnequin and her husband, John, of Providence, Rhode Island, and his stepson, Edward Simeoneau and his wife, Magnolia; grandchildren, Mikele Stout ,Amy Stout, Dean Summit ,Freddie Sena Lucritia Arce Ashley Medetongnon , Valerie Sena , Karlee Kieffer ,Sarah Kieffer ,Paige King, Nick Sena ,Nate Sena and LJ Kieffer greatgrandchildren, Amberligh Stout , Zackery Stout, Ryan Stout ,Skyla Stout, Alexis Stout, Jesse Sliker, Liam Quiles, D’E’D’ Medetongnon, Jaela Williams, Lukus Sena, David Sena, Cassie Paull, Emmaliyha Rivera, Neal Rivera, Dillon Adams, Elias Rivera ,Maddie Dayter; his sisters, Pauline Molettiere and her husband, Dave, of PA, Hazel “Sis” Lee and her husband, Robert, of PA, and Dorothy “Dottie” Kieffer and her long-time companion, Kenny Child, of Fall River; his brothers, Jimmy Kieffer and his wife, Claire, of Virginia, Steve Kieffer and his wife, Ann, Ron Kieffer (late wife, Bee) and Kenny Kieffer and his wife, Terry, all of PA; a daughter-in-law, Patty Ferreira; and many nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Dean Summit and Larry Kieffer and brother of the late Judy, Horace, George, Wayne, Charles, and Stanley Kieffer.

His visitation will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River, from 3-5 PM. Private cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Robert’s memory to: COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, Florida or any Veteran’s Charity of your choice.

