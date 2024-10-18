Salve Regina Football Looks to Extend Win Streak Against Coast Guard Academy

The Salve Regina University football team is ready to make waves as they return from their bye week, gearing up for a pivotal NEWMAC road showdown against the United States Coast Guard Academy this Saturday, October 19, at 1:30 p.m. on the Cadet Memorial Field in New London, Connecticut.

Riding high on a two-game win streak, the Seahawks boast a solid 3-2 overall record and an impressive 2-0 in conference play. Last season was a banner year for the Seahawks, marking their 11th overall postseason appearance and sixth under head coach Kevin Gilmartin, who has transformed the program since taking the reins in 2013.

Salve Regina stormed through their initial league games in 2023, winning the first three by a jaw-dropping combined score of 107-31. Their only hiccup in NEWMAC action came in a tough road battle against Springfield, where they fell 31-21. But don’t count them out! The Seahawks bounced back with a vengeance, clinching three straight victories to finish the regular season, with the last two wins coming in dominant fashion—outscoring opponents 87-0.

Gilmartin, now sporting a commendable 73-35 career record (.676), has consistently steered the Seahawks to success, guiding them to four consecutive postseason appearances and back-to-back ECAC Championships in 2014 and 2015, along with the inaugural New England Bowl. As the Seahawks prepare to clash with the Coast Guard Academy, the stakes are high, and the excitement is palpable. Will they keep their winning streak alive? Tune in to find out!

