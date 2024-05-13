Obituary: Paul Boardman (1965-2024)

August 1, 1965 — May 10, 2024

Paul J. Boardman III, 58, of Newport, Rhode Island, died on May 10, 2024 after a short illness. He was the husband of Molly MacIntosh.

Born in Fall River, MA on August 1, 1965; he was the son of Bishop Paul Boardman Jr and the late E. Cynthia (Simmons) Boardman.

Paul’s early years were in Little Compton, RI, and after a brief stint in Pearland, TX, the family returned to Middletown, RI for the remainder of his childhood.

Paul attended Middletown High School where he is remembered as being tremendous athlete. He played football, baseball, and track, but found his greatest success and enjoyment playing basketball. Off the field and out of the gym, Paul enjoyed racing sailboats, getting into various degrees of shenanigans with his friends, listening to the Smiths and the Cure, and watching out for his baby brother, Ken.

Paul worked many years as a favorite bartender at Benjamin’s Restaurant and Raw Bar on Thames in Newport. This is how he came to know Karen and John Dewitt of Fairfield, CT in the early 2000s. Over the years, their friendship became a business partnership when they purchased Benjamin’s together in 2007. Paul remained behind the bar on occasion, hosted Grand Marnier dinners, and enjoyed meeting and entertaining scores of patrons at Benjamin’s for over 18 years.

His dedication to his work left him little time for outside pursuits. What he did do in his free time, he did with unending passion and fun. He loved sailing, the Red Sox, Celtics and all Boston sports teams. More than anything, he loved sharing his passions with his wife, Molly. He and Molly enjoyed their years together traveling, going to concerts, sporting events, laughing, bickering, and taking care of their French bulldogs, Zeke and Zena. They could often be seen scooting around on his moped or finding adventures in his 65 Chrysler Newport, “Bev.” This May 8th marked their 9th year together.

Paul is known to all who loved him for his huge heart and tremendous loyalty. Never one to say no to a friend who needed him, he will be forever remembered for his kindness and generosity. He was a worker, a rascal, and a protector, and he will be missed.

Paul is survived by his wife Molly MacIntosh, his step children Katie and Lily, his father Bishop Paul J. Boardman Jr and his wife Murielle Boardman, of Summerfield, FL, his brother Kenneth Boardman and his wife Debbie of Seekonk, MA, and their children Kenneth Jr and Danielle Boardman.

Paul is preceded in death by his mother Cindy Boardman.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. As visiting hours come to a close, there will be a prayer service with words of encouragement from Pastor Sean Smith of Stone Coast Community Church.

Paul was a Newport man through and through. It was in Newport where he worked and lived, where he met and married the love of his life, and it is in Newport where he took his last breath. It begrudged him to no end that his mother could not make it to Newport Hospital in time for him to be born in the city he loved so much. To that point, donations can be made to the Newport Hospital Foundation; the ongoing care he received specifically at the Wound Center helped make his life as comfortable as possible, https://giving.lifespan.org/Newport/Donate.

