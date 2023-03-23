Senator Reed Announces $11.46 Million to Help End Homelessness in RI

In an effort to help coordinate housing and supportive services for families and individuals experiencing homelessness across Rhode Island, U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development (THUD), today announced $11,463,583 in federal Continuum of Care (CoC) grants to support Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness.
This federal funding, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will support 40 local homeless housing and service programs across the state. The federal homeless assistance funds help local providers and community partners deliver safe, affordable housing and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. It will also help Rhode Island launch several new projects to create rapid rehousing programs and a new Permanent Supportive Housing project at Dean Street Studios.
“Any individual experiencing homelessness is one too many, and we must continue our work to ensure all Rhode Islanders have a safe and stable place to call home. An alarming shortage of affordable housing stock continues to be a major issue facing our state. It is critical that the federal government steps up to assist so we can provide unsheltered people with a roof over their head and the supportive services they need,” said Senator Reed. “These federal funds are a crucial step in funding rapid rehousing and permanent housing for individuals and families in need, saving lives while also saving taxpayer dollars. I am grateful for Rhode Island’s tremendous network of organizations that carry out this life-changing and life-saving work assisting and supporting vulnerable individuals and families.”
The federal CoC grants are coordinated at the state level by RIHousing and jointly administered by non-profits throughout the state. CoC funds are eligible for a variety of homeless assistance activities, including permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing, coordinated assessment, and other services to help ensure homelessness is a brief and rare experience.
“These federal funds are critical to the ongoing work by so many partners to prevent and end homelessness in Rhode Island,” said Carol Ventura, Executive Director of RIHousing. “We thank Senator Reed for his leadership and commitment to supporting innovative and strategic efforts to provide the services and support needed to keep families safe and sheltered and offer them opportunities to succeed.”
Senator Reed has been a strong supporter of housing assistance and homelessness prevention initiatives while continually leading efforts in the Senate to increase funding to address the root causes of homelessness. In the fiscal year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, Reed secured $3.63 billion for Homeless Assistance Grants, an increase of $420 million above FY2022. He also delivered $1.5 billion for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program which has helped preserve approximately 1.35 million affordable homes nationwide.
Reed is the author of the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act, which President Obama signed into law to streamline homeless assistance grant programs and increase homelessness prevention resources, empowering communities to more efficiently and strategically provide housing and services to this vulnerable population.
People in need of shelter may call the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness CES help line: (401) 277-4316.
State and local homeless projects receiving 2023 federal CoC grants include:
- Amos House / Amos House Friendship & Swan Street Project: $99,226
- Community Care Alliance / Rapid Re-Housing of Northern Rhode Island – Youth: $67,308
- Community Care Alliance / Rapid Re-Housing of Northern Rhode Island: $167,250
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – Coordinated Entry: $78,116
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – DV CES: $115,000
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – DV RRH Individuals: $296,033
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – Family Housing: $386,636
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH 16 Units: $107,519
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH 754 Broad: $48,059
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Beach Ave Apartments: $108,683
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Harold Lewis House: $102,169
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Mike Terry: $113,915
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Tower: $33,083
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Tremont: $73,204
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – RRH Families: $198,534
- East Bay Community Action Program / East Bay Coalition for the Homeless PH: $37,307
- Foster Forward / RRH for Former Foster Youth: $201,662
- House of Hope Community Development Corporation / House of Hope CDC- Access to Home: $354,973
- House of Hope Community Development Corporation / House of Hope CDC- Fair House: $39,464
- House of Hope Community Development Corporation / House of Hope CDC- Rockville Mill: $162,250
- House of Hope Community Development Corporation / House of Hope CDC-Dean Street Studios-New: $190,480
- House of Hope Community Development Corporation / House of Hope CDC-Warwick PSH: $140,178
- Housing Authority of the City of Pawtucket / PAW HA RRH: $158,888
- Lucy’s Hearth / Lucy’s Hearth Renewal PSH Program: $50,742
- Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless / Coordinated Entry DV: $748,482
- Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless / Coordinated Entry: $141,714
- Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless / HMIS: $152,064
- Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation / RI-500 CoC Planning: $316,591
- Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation / RIHousing – SBRA: $2,512,834
- Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation / RIHousing – TBRA Consolidation: $1,415,002
- Sojourner House / Burnside Ave Perm Supportive Housing: $65,005
- Sojourner House / Constitution Hill Supportive Housing: $139,113
- Sojourner House / Rapid Rehousing for Undocumented Victims: $339,034
- Sojourner House / Sojourner House Bridge Rapid Rehousing: $496,404
- Sojourner House / Sojourner House Burnside PSH: $50,738
- Sojourner House / Sojourner House DCYF Rapid Rehousing: $405,212
- Sojourner House / Sojourner House Rapid Re-Housing: $898,904
- Sojourner House / Young Adult Domestic Violence Crisis/Rapid Rehousing: $325,488
- Westerly Area Rest Meals Inc. / Greater Westerly Supportive Housing Project: $66,197
- YWCA Rhode Island / SFG: $60,122
Total: $11,463,583
