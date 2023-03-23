Senator Reed Announces $11.46 Million to Help End Homelessness in RI

In an effort to help coordinate housing and supportive services for families and individuals experiencing homelessness across Rhode Island, U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development (THUD), today announced $11,463,583 in federal Continuum of Care (CoC) grants to support Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness.

This federal funding, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will support 40 local homeless housing and service programs across the state. The federal homeless assistance funds help local providers and community partners deliver safe, affordable housing and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. It will also help Rhode Island launch several new projects to create rapid rehousing programs and a new Permanent Supportive Housing project at Dean Street Studios.

“Any individual experiencing homelessness is one too many, and we must continue our work to ensure all Rhode Islanders have a safe and stable place to call home. An alarming shortage of affordable housing stock continues to be a major issue facing our state. It is critical that the federal government steps up to assist so we can provide unsheltered people with a roof over their head and the supportive services they need,” said Senator Reed. “These federal funds are a crucial step in funding rapid rehousing and permanent housing for individuals and families in need, saving lives while also saving taxpayer dollars. I am grateful for Rhode Island’s tremendous network of organizations that carry out this life-changing and life-saving work assisting and supporting vulnerable individuals and families.”

The federal CoC grants are coordinated at the state level by RIHousing and jointly administered by non-profits throughout the state. CoC funds are eligible for a variety of homeless assistance activities, including permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing, coordinated assessment, and other services to help ensure homelessness is a brief and rare experience.

“These federal funds are critical to the ongoing work by so many partners to prevent and end homelessness in Rhode Island,” said Carol Ventura, Executive Director of RIHousing. “We thank Senator Reed for his leadership and commitment to supporting innovative and strategic efforts to provide the services and support needed to keep families safe and sheltered and offer them opportunities to succeed.”

Senator Reed has been a strong supporter of housing assistance and homelessness prevention initiatives while continually leading efforts in the Senate to increase funding to address the root causes of homelessness. In the fiscal year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, Reed secured $3.63 billion for Homeless Assistance Grants, an increase of $420 million above FY2022. He also delivered $1.5 billion for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program which has helped preserve approximately 1.35 million affordable homes nationwide.

Reed is the author of the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act, which President Obama signed into law to streamline homeless assistance grant programs and increase homelessness prevention resources, empowering communities to more efficiently and strategically provide housing and services to this vulnerable population.

People in need of shelter may call the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness CES help line: (401) 277-4316.

State and local homeless projects receiving 2023 federal CoC grants include:

Amos House / Amos House Friendship & Swan Street Project: $99,226

Community Care Alliance / Rapid Re-Housing of Northern Rhode Island – Youth: $67,308

Community Care Alliance / Rapid Re-Housing of Northern Rhode Island: $167,250

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – Coordinated Entry: $78,116

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – DV CES: $115,000

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – DV RRH Individuals: $296,033

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – Family Housing: $386,636

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH 16 Units: $107,519

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH 754 Broad: $48,059

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Beach Ave Apartments: $108,683

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Harold Lewis House: $102,169

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Mike Terry: $113,915

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Tower: $33,083

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Tremont: $73,204

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – RRH Families: $198,534

East Bay Community Action Program / East Bay Coalition for the Homeless PH: $37,307

Foster Forward / RRH for Former Foster Youth: $201,662

House of Hope Community Development Corporation / House of Hope CDC- Access to Home: $354,973

House of Hope Community Development Corporation / House of Hope CDC- Fair House: $39,464

House of Hope Community Development Corporation / House of Hope CDC- Rockville Mill: $162,250

House of Hope Community Development Corporation / House of Hope CDC-Dean Street Studios-New: $190,480

House of Hope Community Development Corporation / House of Hope CDC-Warwick PSH: $140,178

Housing Authority of the City of Pawtucket / PAW HA RRH: $158,888

Lucy’s Hearth / Lucy’s Hearth Renewal PSH Program: $50,742

Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless / Coordinated Entry DV: $748,482

Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless / Coordinated Entry: $141,714

Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless / HMIS: $152,064

Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation / RI-500 CoC Planning: $316,591

Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation / RIHousing – SBRA: $2,512,834

Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation / RIHousing – TBRA Consolidation: $1,415,002

Sojourner House / Burnside Ave Perm Supportive Housing: $65,005

Sojourner House / Constitution Hill Supportive Housing: $139,113

Sojourner House / Rapid Rehousing for Undocumented Victims: $339,034

Sojourner House / Sojourner House Bridge Rapid Rehousing: $496,404

Sojourner House / Sojourner House Burnside PSH: $50,738

Sojourner House / Sojourner House DCYF Rapid Rehousing: $405,212

Sojourner House / Sojourner House Rapid Re-Housing: $898,904

Sojourner House / Young Adult Domestic Violence Crisis/Rapid Rehousing: $325,488

Westerly Area Rest Meals Inc. / Greater Westerly Supportive Housing Project: $66,197

YWCA Rhode Island / SFG: $60,122

Total: $11,463,583

