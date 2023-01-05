Senator Reed Helps Deliver Victories for Veterans, Including $5 Billion in New PACT Act Funding

In an effort to support our nation’s veterans, U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies (MilCon-VA), announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is getting its biggest annual budget ever – over $300 billion – as part of the newly signed Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus appropriations law.

To ensure our veterans and their families have the resources, benefits, and care they earned, Senator Reed worked on a bipartisan basis to include $135.2 billion in discretionary spending along with $168.6 billion in mandatory spending for veterans. Additionally, the new law provides advanced appropriations for fiscal year 2024, including $128.1 billion for veterans medical care and $155.4 billion for veterans benefits.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our country and we must support them and their caregivers. This new law makes an historic investment in caring for our veterans, cutting red tape, expanding access to health benefits, preventing homelessness, bolstering suicide prevention efforts, and delivering improved services for veterans from all walks of life,” said Senator Reed.

Senator Reed noted that VA medical care services are the main beneficiary of the funding boost, seeing more than a 22 percent increase ($21.7 billion over Fiscal Year 2022 levels). Specifically, the bill allocates $5 billion for the Cost of War Toxic Exposures Fund, which provides funding for the Honoring Our PACT Act. Senator Reed strongly supported and helped pass the PACT Act to extend health care coverage and benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits and other environmental hazards that cause cancer and other serious illnesses during their service.

Women veterans are the fastest growing demographic to serve in the military and also to enroll in the VA health-care system, according to the Veterans Health Administration. To remove barriers to care and better meet the specific needs of female veterans, Senator Reed helped include $840.5 million for women’s health initiatives.

To help continue to provide free, high-quality mental health care and other supportive services to veterans and their families, Senator Reed, the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, also passed his Vet Center Improvement Act as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This legislation, which Reed introduced with Senate Veterans Affairs’ Committee Chairman Jon Tester (D-MT) in the Senate, and was supported with companion legislation in the House by Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI), will improve staffing and hiring practices at Vet Centers and ensure counselors at these critical institutions can effectively treat veterans for mental health issues like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

There are 300 Vets Centers nationwide, including one in Warwick, that offer an array of counseling services, including marriage and family counseling, as well as alcohol and substance use assessment. Vets Centers are designed to help veterans, active duty military, and their families deal with issues arising from their service, including trauma and grief counseling, and help prevent them from experiencing bigger problems down the road.

After allegations that changes to performance metrics at Vet Centers may have negatively impacted care and additional concerns about staffing practices, Senators Reed and Tester requested a U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) investigation. GAO made several recommendations to improve care, transparency, and hiring and staffing methods that form the foundation for the Reed-Tester legislation to enhance these community-based Vet Centers and eliminate barriers to care.

“We must put people first and ensure that every combat veteran, and their family, can access the quality care they need, when they need it,” said Senator Reed. “Vets Centers provide life-changing, life-saving assistance, and this bill will ensure they have the capacity and resources to meet growing demand. We’ve got to ensure our Vet Centers are properly staffed and can offer the necessary level of care and assistance. The Vets Center Improvement Act provision in this law will go a long way toward improving expectations and staffing, and ultimately providing better help for those who use their services and heading off other issues down the road.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!