Six charged in Rhode Island after joint state and federal sting operation targeting child sex trafficking

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has announced the charging of six individuals implicated in crimes related to targeting children for sexual trafficking and exploitation. This development stems from a thorough investigation spearheaded by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), in conjunction with the Warwick Police Department, the Rhode Island State Police (RISP), and the Office of the Attorney General.

The arrests, made on April 4 and April 5, 2024, were the outcome of an undercover operation meticulously orchestrated by members of the Warwick Police Department and the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit. The operation’s primary objective was to identify individuals employing websites and online platforms to connect with minors for sexual purposes. Decoy advertisements were strategically placed on known platforms associated with prostitution and commercial sex, leading to the apprehension of the defendants who allegedly responded with intent to engage in sexual activity with minors.

Commenting on the successful operation, Attorney General Neronha emphasized, “The results of this highly effective joint operation send a swift and clear message: those who wish to exploit and endanger children will be met by a powerful coalition of law enforcement partners to prevent that from happening.”

Warwick Police Chief Colonel Bradford E. Connor echoed this sentiment, stating, “The operation that took place April 4th and 5th is a great example of agency cooperation and skilled investigators working together to root out child sexual predators.”

Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge for HSI in New England, underscored the gravity of the charges, asserting, “Today’s charges allege that these individuals sought out and planned to pay to sexually abuse children.”

Colonel Darnell S. Weaver of the Rhode Island State Police emphasized the seriousness of crimes against children and expressed gratitude to the collaborative efforts of all involved law enforcement agencies.

As a result of the operation, the following individuals were charged:

Luis J. Chacon (Case number: 32-2024-02219, age 30) of West Warwick is charged with one count of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

Randy M. Joslin III (32-2024-02220, age 27) of Charlestown is charged with one count of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

Abudulganiyu O. Adeboye (32-2024-02227, age 29) of East Providence is charged with one count of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

Robert A. Petit (32-2024-02266, age 58) of Voluntown, Conn. is charged with one count of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

Davon J. Bess (32-2024-02277, age 33) of Central Falls is charged with one count of indecent solicitation of a child and one count of resisting arrest.

Paul Taylor (32-2024-02271, age 68) of Holland, Mass. is charged with one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

The comprehensive investigation was led by HSI New England Field Office for Rhode Island, the Warwick Police Department, the Rhode Island State Police, and the Office of the Attorney General. It received assistance from several other law enforcement agencies including the Portsmouth Police Department, Providence Police Department, East Providence Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) New England, and the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

