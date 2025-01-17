Speed Trap Scandal: Newport’s City Manager Goes Rogue and Installs Speed Cameras on Ruggles Avenue Without City Council Approval

Drivers, pump the brakes—Big Brother’s officially moved into Newport! The city is cracking down hard with new speed cameras popping up across town, the first one is already keeping a watchful eye on Ruggles Avenue near Shields Street.

But here’s the kicker: City Manager Colin Kennedy didn’t even bother to check with the council before slapping this camera in place. Talk about going rogue!

“This is just another example of the city manager acting unilaterally without consulting the people elected to represent this city,” said 3rd Ward Councilor David Carlin. “Decisions like these should be made with input from the council and the community, not by one person playing traffic cop.”

While officials are spinning the cameras as a “safety measure,” critics smell something fishy. Could this be a cash grab disguised as concern? One thing’s for sure—if you’re caught speeding, you’ll be getting a fine in the mail faster than Colin Kennedy can ignore proper procedure.

This is just like two weeks ago when the City Council publicly lambasted Kennedy for brazenly putting up an unauthorized stop sign on The Point without bothering to get their approval.

Maybe Newport’s rookie city manager should slow his own roll before making any more solo moves. Leadership 101, Colin—ever heard of it?



Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

