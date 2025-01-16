Two Aquidneck Island Students Selected for Prestigious U.S. Senate Youth Program

Two Aquidneck Island high school students, Ashley Susan Murphy of Portsmouth and Landon Brentley Resendes of Middletown, will represent the Ocean State at the 63rd annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) in Washington, D.C., from March 1 to 8, 2025. They will join Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse in an immersive week of government education, alongside 102 other student leaders from across the country.

The USSYP, a highly selective, merit-based program, offers high school juniors and seniors a firsthand look at the inner workings of the federal government. Delegates will engage in discussions with senators, cabinet members, a Supreme Court justice, and other senior officials. Each participant receives a $10,000 college scholarship, funded by the Hearst Foundations, which has supported the program since its establishment in 1962.

Founded in the aftermath of the McCarthy era, the USSYP was conceived as a way to inspire the nation’s brightest young minds to consider careers in public service. Created by the sons of William Randolph Hearst in collaboration with Senate leaders, the program’s founding mission was “to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government” and highlight the importance of democratic decision-making on a global scale.

Over six decades, the program has grown into a respected institution, with a distinguished alumni network that includes U.S. Senator Susan Collins, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Ashley Murphy, a senior at Portsmouth High School, stands out as a passionate advocate for civic engagement. As a page in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, she has developed an insider’s perspective on legislative processes. She also serves as a student liaison for the Governor’s Student Civics Liaison Program, amplifying youth voices in state governance. Murphy’s leadership extends to her school community, where she founded the Politics Club, captains the Model United Nations team, and mentors her peers through the National Honor Society. She is also treasurer of the Future Business Leaders of America. Looking ahead, Murphy plans to pursue a career in government, politics, and law.

Landon Resendes, a senior at Middletown High School, has made a mark as both a student leader and a community advocate. As student body president, he fosters inclusivity and school spirit, while his role as the student representative to the Middletown School Committee ensures student perspectives are heard in district decision-making. Resendes co-founded his school’s Computer Science Club, spearheading community initiatives like “Tech Time with Seniors,” which offers technology support to older residents. He also revitalized the school newspaper, transitioning it to a digital format and launching a video news series. With aspirations to become an elected official, Resendes plans to study law in college.

The Rhode Island delegates were selected by the state Department of Education, led by Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green. Nominees undergo a rigorous evaluation process, with a focus on academic excellence, leadership, and community service. This year’s alternates are Joshua Maynard of Toll Gate High School and Keaney Bayha of Pilgrim High School, both residents of Warwick.

The USSYP’s Senate Advisory Committee, chaired this year by Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), plays a crucial role in guiding the program. The committee includes Senate leaders and prominent lawmakers from both parties, reflecting the program’s bipartisan foundation.

