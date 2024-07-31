Naval Station Newport’s Annual ‘Salute to Summer’ Set for Aug. 24

Get ready for an explosive day of fun and festivities! Naval Station Newport is gearing up for its annual “Salute to Summer” concert and fireworks extravaganza on Saturday, August 24, 2024. This free event is set to light up the night sky and promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees.

“We’re thrilled to host this year’s Salute to Summer and welcome our military, Department of Defense civilian, and local community families,” said Capt. Henry Roenke, the installation’s commanding officer. “Last year, just a month into my command, I experienced my first Salute to Summer, and it was truly an incredible event that highlighted the strong bond between our base and the local community.”

Last year’s event drew over 8,600 people, and this year is expected to attract even more. The festivities kick off at 2 p.m. for military community members and their families, while the general public can join in starting at 4 p.m. The highlight of the evening, a spectacular fireworks display, is scheduled for approximately 9:15 p.m.

The event will feature performances by the Toe Jam Puppet Band, Moment’s Notice, and Navy Band Northeast. There will also be a variety of children’s activities and food vendors offering snacks, meals, and beverages.

For safety and security reasons, Navy Lt. Adam Levine, the installation’s security officer, reminds attendees that certain items are prohibited, including coolers, outside food and drinks, glass bottles, banners, fireworks, firearms, pepper spray, illegal drugs, pets, and drones. Strollers and small bags will be allowed but subject to search.

All guests aged 18 and older must present a government-issued photo ID to enter the base. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Bruce Katz, the installation’s public affairs officer, encourages attendees to prepare for a long day of fun. “Bring folding chairs, blankets, and anything else you need to stay comfortable and enjoy the day,” he said.

For those driving to the event, be aware that Gate 1 at Training Station Road will close to all vehicle traffic at 3:30 p.m. Public pedestrian traffic will then be allowed through this gate. Vehicles can still access the base via Gate 17 at Access Road in Middletown. Parking is available at the Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England complex on Third Street, with shuttle services provided for handicapped individuals.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate summer with a bang at Naval Station Newport!

