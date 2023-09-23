The Deck to host Espresso Martini competition this Sunday

Your Sunday plans are now made!

The Deck is hosting the Litchfield Vodka Espresso Martini Contest this Sunday, September 24th from 4pm-7pm.

Come sample the best espresso martinis from more than a dozen of the best bartenders from Rhode Island and Connecticut.

AND American Idol Top 10 Wyatt Pike will be playing!!!!

$10 cover at the door gets you a tasting of all the contestants drinks, giveaways and raffles.

The NFL games will be on as well.

See you there!

The Deck

1 Waites Wharf

Newport, RI

4pm-7pm

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

