Tickets for the 65th Annual Newport Folk Festival Go On Sale February 1st

This summer, the Newport Folk Festival returns to Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, marking a significant milestone as the iconic cultural institution celebrates its 65th Anniversary. Scheduled for July 26th-28th, this enduring and renowned festival promises once-in-a-lifetime performances, uniquely facilitated by Newport’s blend of intimacy and artistic community. Year after year, both fans and artists gravitate to this sacred ground to partake in the joy of the festival’s longstanding tradition of diversity, discovery, and artistic virtuosity.

The general on-sale for tickets begins on Thursday, February 1st, at 1 PM ET via DICE. Full pricing details are provided below. Notably, children under 10 can attend for free, with a limit of 2 children per ticketed adult. Children aged 10 and over will need to purchase a full-priced admission ticket. Additional information can be found at https://newportfolk.org/tickets.

TICKET PRICING:

3-Day General Admission Pass: $286.34 (includes fees)

2-Day General Admission Pass: $224.54 (includes fees)

Single Day Ticket: $116.39 (includes fees)

3-Day Parking: $84.64 (includes fees)

2-Day Parking: $55.62 (includes fees)

Single Day Parking: $30.90 (includes fees)

The Newport Folk Festival strongly advises against purchasing tickets from secondary markets, individuals, or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before the official public sale. Speculative listings are not authentic tickets owned by the seller. Official Newport Folk sources, during the official on-sale or waitlist, are the only recommended channels for ticket purchase. All Newport Folk tickets are mobile and provided by their ticketing partner, DICE.

