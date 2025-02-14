Tiverton Woman Killed in Fiery Crash on Lake Road

A 52-year-old Tiverton woman died Thursday night after her car veered off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9:53 p.m. in the area of 840 Lake Rd., according to the Tiverton Police Department. When officers and firefighters arrived, they found a grey 2014 Subaru Impreza engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside.

Emergency personnel were able to remove the woman from the burning vehicle. She was transported by Tiverton Rescue to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, Massachusetts, where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified the driver as Jennifer M. Sylvia of Tiverton. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Lake Road was shut down in both directions for approximately three hours while authorities worked at the scene. The Tiverton Police and Fire Departments were assisted by the Little Compton Fire Department.

The accident remains under investigation by the Tiverton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Nicole Beauvais at nbeauvais@tivertonpoliceri.com or Officer Joseph Barek at jbarek@tivertonpoliceri.com.

