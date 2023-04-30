Top 10 Stories of April 2023

Christian Winthrop·
LocalThe Buzz

Here are the most read and talked about stories on Newport Buzz for the month of April.

10)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president as a Democrat

9) 

Middletown Woman Wins $50,000 On Powerball

8)

Coolest License Plate Ever Produced in RI, Available Today!

 

 

7)

Police rule death of John Edward Corbett as accidental

6) 

Introducing The Pell Hotel

5)

Obituary: James J. ‘Jim’ Gillis (1958-2023)

 

 

4)

Fatal accident as car hits home in Portsmouth

3) 

Newport Beach Hotel & Suites sold to Procaccianti Companies

2) 

Bliss Properties Sells Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center For $40 million

1)

Jamestown woman, former Middletown volleyball coach, murdered in Vermont

 

 

 

