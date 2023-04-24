Middletown Woman Wins $50,000 On Powerball

The $50,000 winning Powerball® ticket from the March 27th drawing has been claimed by a woman from Middletown. She knew she had won something big when the store clerk at the 7-Eleven in Middletown, where she purchased the ticket, told her she had to go the Rhode Island Lottery Headquarters to claim her winnings. She plans on doing home renovations with the money.

There was also a $10,000 Mega Millions® ticket sold in Rhode Island for Friday’s drawing. The ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win the standard $10,000 prize. The winner did not purchase the Megaplier® feature for an additional dollar on the wager. If the winner had, the $10,000 prize would have been multiplied by three, Friday’s Megaplier® number, to equal $30,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Kwik Mart, 473 Reservoir Ave., Cranston, and has yet to be claimed. The “Jackpot Reboot” promotion is taking place at Rhode Island Lottery Retailers through Friday, April 28, 2023, for Mega Millions® purchases only. Every $6 Mega Millions® with Megaplier® purchase on a single ticket will get a free $2 Mega Millions® Quick Pick.

Tonight’s estimated Powerball® jackpot is $28 million. Tomorrow’s estimated Mega Millions® jackpot is $26 million.

