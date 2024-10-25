Two Newport Men Arrested in Crack Cocaine and Firearms Bust Following Lengthy Investigation

In a significant step toward curtailing the illicit drug trade and firearm possession in Newport, the Newport Police Department executed a coordinated series of raids on Thursday, October 24, leading to the arrests of Tyquan Mitchell, 24, and Gerald McNeill, 62. Both Newport residents, the men were apprehended following months of investigative work by the police department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, which had zeroed in on street-level crack cocaine distribution in residential areas.

This recent action followed numerous neighborhood complaints about suspected drug activity at an apartment located at 76 Broadway. A detailed investigation allowed detectives to gather sufficient evidence to secure court-approved search warrants not only for the Broadway apartment but also for a second residence in Bayside Village at 143 Third Street.

The coordinated raids, carried out by Newport’s Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division, yielded a significant haul: crack cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia indicative of drug distribution were uncovered at the 76 Broadway address. At the Bayside Village location, detectives found more crack cocaine, an unregistered firearm, and a high-capacity magazine.

Mitchell, facing serious charges, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of an illegal firearm, was arraigned at Second Division District Court, where bail was set at $40,000 with a surety requirement. McNeill, on the other hand, faces charges for maintaining a narcotics nuisance and simple possession, and was released on $1,000 personal recognizance after his arraignment.

This incident marks the third instance in two weeks in which the Vice/Narcotics Unit has seized illegal firearms—a surge Newport Police attribute to concerted neighborhood reporting and reinforced police efforts. “The Newport Police Department is committed to stemming gun violence and keeping illegal firearms off Newport’s streets,” the department said in a statement.

