Renovated 1848 Greek Revival Hits the Market for $1,895,000 on Providence’s East Side

188 Power Street | Providence, RI | 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,545 sq ft | offered by The Sweeney Advisory of Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,895,000.

Set in the heart of College Hill on the East Side, this meticulously renovated Greek Revival residence, dating to approximately 1848, graces one of Providence’s most picturesque streets. Stepping inside, an elegant foyer unfolds, featuring a classic half-turn spiral staircase framed by a wooden bannister. The layout opens onto a generous living room that flows effortlessly into a grand dining area, anchored by a custom kitchen with Thermador appliances, stone countertops, and fine cabinetry, all designed to accommodate gatherings both intimate and grand. The high ceilings, tall windows, and an abundance of natural light lend an inviting ambiance to the main level, which also includes a cozy family room centered around a gas fireplace.

Throughout the home, meticulous craftsmanship shines—original hardwood floors, intricate moldings, and built-ins combine to offer a blend of historic character and contemporary comfort. With five bedrooms and 3.5 baths, the home is equipped for modern convenience, featuring central air, an updated heating system, and a new roof.

On the second floor, the primary suite offers a peaceful retreat with a marble-clad en-suite bath, showcasing a dual-sink vanity, a soaking tub, and a steam shower. A spacious walk-in closet adds luxury, while two additional bedrooms and an updated bath complete the floor. The convenience of a new second-floor laundry room rounds out the level. The third floor provides two additional bedrooms and a full bath, ideal for guests or additional living spaces.

Outside, a professionally landscaped backyard invites relaxation and entertaining on a refined bluestone patio, a serene complement to the home’s historic charm. Within walking distance are prestigious universities, renowned dining spots, and scenic parks, encapsulating the vibrant lifestyle of the East Side. A property of timeless allure, this home marries classic design with sophisticated, modern updates in a highly coveted location.

