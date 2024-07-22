US Youth Sailing Team Shines at 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships

The United States Youth Sailing Team made waves at the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships on Lake Garda, Italy, clinching three podium finishes and six top-five placements after five days of intense competition. Amidst a fleet of over 400 athletes from more than 70 countries, the U.S. team showcased its prowess, securing top 20 finishes across all nine disciplines. This impressive performance also earned the U.S. fifth place in the Nations Trophy, which honors the top countries with the most highly ranked competitors across every discipline.

Final Results:

3rd – Molly Bonham & Annie Sitzmann, Female Skiff / 29er

– Molly Bonham & Annie Sitzmann, Female Skiff / 29er 3rd – Isabella Mendoza Cabezas, Female One Person Dinghy / ILCA 6

– Isabella Mendoza Cabezas, Female One Person Dinghy / ILCA 6 3rd – Makani Andrews, Male Windsurfer / iQFOiL Youth

– Makani Andrews, Male Windsurfer / iQFOiL Youth 4th – Ava McAliley & Michelle Kaneti, Female Two Person Dinghy / i420

– Ava McAliley & Michelle Kaneti, Female Two Person Dinghy / i420 4th – Freddie Parkin & Estella Morris, Male/Mixed Two Person Dinghy / i420

– Freddie Parkin & Estella Morris, Male/Mixed Two Person Dinghy / i420 5th – Dylan Tomko & Casey Small, Mixed Two Person Multihull / Nacra 15

– Dylan Tomko & Casey Small, Mixed Two Person Multihull / Nacra 15 6th – Fynn & Pierce Olsen, Male/Mixed Skiff / 29er

– Fynn & Pierce Olsen, Male/Mixed Skiff / 29er 16th – Jake Homberger, Male One Person Dinghy / ILCA 6

– Jake Homberger, Male One Person Dinghy / ILCA 6 17th – Sage Andrews, Female Windsurfer / iQFOiL Youth

Makani Andrews’ bronze medal in the physically demanding iQFOiL class came after a grueling 17 races, where he scored 77 points. “One thing I did this week that gave me an edge on my competition was keeping my body well rested and energized,” Andrews reflected. “This helped with the consistency in my results. Ever since I started in the iQFOiL class, the thought of becoming a medalist one day inspired me to work harder and harder throughout my training.”

Annie Sitzmann and Molly Bonham’s bronze in the Female Skiff/29er class was hard-fought, as they edged out the Argentinian team by a mere 5 points, finishing with 92 points over 13 races. Bonham shared the secret to their success, stating, “Winning a medal feels really rewarding after all of our preparation for this event and over the past year. We made sure to keep things really light all week and kept a really positive attitude. We never let ourselves get overly frustrated and kept remembering to have a good time.”

Isabella Mendoza Cabezas secured her bronze in the ILCA 6 class after a tiebreaker with Delfina Kuttel of Argentina, finishing with 81 points over 9 races. “I feel euphoric! I worked hard for this and earned it so I’m in my place and feel at home,” Cabezas said. She credited her focus on the basics and consistent improvement throughout the regatta, along with the calming influence of her coach, Sophia Reineke. Next week, Cabezas heads to Ballyhome, Ireland, for the Youth Europeans, with a plan to “stay consistent on the water and visualize defeat and success.”

The U.S. coaches played a crucial role in this success. Phil Muller (iQFOiL, Team Leader), Sophia Reineke (ILCA 6), Paris Henken (29er), Steve Keen (i420), and Rosie Chapman (Nacra 15) provided the expertise and support necessary for the team’s preparation and performance. Muller praised the team’s professionalism, stating, “These athletes conducted themselves so professionally. We owe a lot of credit to the regional club programs, teammates, and coaches at home that have supported the growth of our team representing the USA this week. The consistency of our performance shows the depth of talent in the United States. We are excited for the future!”

The Youth Sailing World Championships is an annual event that brings together the world’s best youth sailors in international boat classes. Participation in the Youth Worlds, which requires qualification, is a critical step in preparing youth sailors for transitions to full-size Olympic equipment and international competition. Like the Olympics, each country can send only one boat or board representative per class.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

