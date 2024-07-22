Carnegie Abbey Retreat: Stunning Condo in The Tower Hits Market Hits Market for $1,150,000

1 Tower Drive #1503 | Portsmouth, RI | 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, 1,920 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,150,000.

Welcome to The Tower at Carnegie Abbey, where luxury meets relaxation. Step into this stunning two-level townhouse-style unit and experience a serene retreat with panoramic views of Prudence Island and the Mount Hope and Newport Bridges. This exquisite home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths, including a luxurious first-floor primary suite.

The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring high-end appliances, ample counter space, and a newly extended island with seating for four. Enjoy the convenience of automatic window shades throughout the unit, allowing you to control the light to your liking.

The extra-large balcony offers breathtaking views of Narragansett Bay, stretching from Beavertail to Providence and beyond. Imagine watching sunsets over the water and soaking in the peaceful atmosphere. This unit also includes two deeded covered parking spaces with an EV charger.

Membership opportunities to the Aquidneck Club provide endless possibilities for recreation and relaxation. Enjoy the Scottish Links style golf course, outdoor pool, spa, fitness center, marina, tennis pavilion, equestrian facilities, and beach. Behind gated access, you’ll find full-time concierge services, ample parking, fire pits, barbecues, and more.

Come experience the best of coastal living at The Tower at Carnegie Abbey. You won’t want to leave!

