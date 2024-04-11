USA Today Names Newport, RI Among Top 10 Coastal Destinations in America

USA Today’s latest edition features its yearly compilation of the Top 10 Coastal Towns across the United States, with Newport, RI securing the sixth spot.

While metropolitan waterfronts boast their own allure, these coastal small towns—handpicked by an esteemed panel and endorsed by readers as the nation’s finest—present a tranquility and allure that’s rare in densely populated locales. Revel in picturesque vistas, delve into historic landmarks, savor delectable cuisine, and explore a plethora of activities both on and off the water.

Here’s what they had to say about Newport:

No. 6: Newport, Rhode Island This Rhode Island town has a little something for everyone, from breweries and wineries to regattas and Gilded Age mansions — and that’s just the start. Go paddleboarding or sailing, visit the International Tennis Hall of Fame, hike along the Cliff Walk with gorgeous ocean views, or simply stroll about downtown to grab a bite and do some souvenir shopping.

Here are the Top 10:

Stuart, FL Saugatuck, MI Key West, FL Gulf Shores, AL Pismo Beach, California Newport, RI Sandusky, OH Cape May, NJ Washington Island, WI Long Beach, WA

Read Here

