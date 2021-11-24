Vehicle Crashes into Water on Newport’s Ocean Drive; Driver Medevaced to Rhode Island Hospital

A vehicle traveling on Ocean Drive in Newport, Rhode Island ended up in the water Wednesday morning at 7:43am. The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it missed a turn a Green Bridge and ended up in the water. Newport Police, fire, and rescue responded to a call for aid where they discovered a 25-year-old spanish speaking male driver of the vehicle with injuries. It is believed that the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was medevaced to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. He is alert and speaking with medial staff. He is confused as to whether anyone else was in the vehicle with him. As a precaution, Newport’s Marine Unit dispatched a jet ski on a search and rescue mission. No other victims were located. The extent of the driver’s injuries aren’t known at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

developing.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!