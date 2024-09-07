Salve Regina Dominates Curry College in Season Opener, 28-10

Salve Regina University kicked off its football season in style on Friday night, delivering a 28-10 drubbing of Curry College at Toppa Field, thanks to a game-changing pick-six and a ground attack that just couldn’t be stopped.

Junior linebacker Marc Promutico lit up the scoreboard first with a 35-yard interception return early in the second quarter, sending the hometown crowd into a frenzy. Promutico read Curry’s quarterback like a cheap novel, snatching the pass and taking it to the house, putting the Seahawks up 7-0. The Colonels would tie it up later in the quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run from Colin Ridley, but that was about the last bit of good news Curry would get all night.

Salve didn’t waste any time retaking control. Just before the half, running back Justan Luzzi bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 9-yard score, putting the Seahawks up 14-7.

The third quarter? All Seahawks. Jacob Hernandez broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown run, leaving Curry defenders in the dust. A special teams blunder by Curry in the fourth—a punt that went out of bounds at their own 1-yard line—gifted Hernandez another score, this time on a one-yard plunge, putting the game completely out of reach.

Curry tried to make it interesting with a 34-yard field goal, but their two interceptions and that disastrous punt were too much to overcome.

“We made big plays when it counted,” said Salve head coach Kevin Gilmartin, now 10-1 in season openers. “Defense stepped up, and we capitalized on their mistakes.”

Game Breakdown:

Final Score: Salve Regina 28, Curry 10

Salve Regina 28, Curry 10 Key Play: Promutico’s pick-six to open the scoring

Promutico’s pick-six to open the scoring Top Performers: Jacob Hernandez with two rushing TDs, Justan Luzzi racking up 94 yards

On defense, linebacker Mark Sokk was a tackling machine, logging 14 stops to anchor the Seahawks’ dominant performance.

Salve Regina hits the road next week for a showdown against Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. If they keep playing like this, the Seahawks look ready to make some noise this season.

