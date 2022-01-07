Young Artists Exhibition at the Jamestown Arts Center Opens January 15



Over 1,000 artworks and installations brighten the walls of the Jamestown Arts Center this winter in celebration of the dedicated and innovative art students at the Melrose School in Jamestown. Artistic Interpretations: Perspectives from Our Young Artists is a community exhibition of student artwork created by artists at the Melrose School in Pre-K through fourth grade and is curated by artist-teacher Erica Connolly.

Connolly states, “We are very proud to welcome our Jamestown families and community to Artistic Interpretations. Our young artists have been incredibly dedicated and imaginative in the Art Studio creating installations in ceramics, printmaking, painting, watercolor, sculpture, collage, drawing, puppetry, and kinetic art—all with the focus of student-centered art investigations.”

The exhibition highlights collaboration and community in every way; from the projects that each classroom created together, to how local artists and initiatives were incorporated into the Melrose Art Studio curriculum. Some of the resulting collaborations on display at the JAC include a “Glowing Matisse Goldfish” installation by Grade Two students, watercolor stained glass paintings by Grade Three, giant puppet portraits of artists Frida Kahlo, Alma Thomas, and Yayoi Kusama by Grade Four students and so much more.

Karen Conway, Exhibition Director of the JAC says, “The first exhibition of every new year begins with a community-based exhibition. It’s our honor at the JAC to host such incredible young local talent with the curatorial vision of their brilliant artist/teacher, Mrs. Connolly.”

Artistic Interpretations opens on January 15, 2022 and will be on view during regular gallery hours through March 5, 2022. Gallery Hours are Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 am–3 pm and Thursday 11 am–7 pm. Exhibitions at the JAC are free and open to all. Masks are required inside the JAC.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!