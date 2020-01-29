Applications are now open for the 58th Annual Wickford Art Festival which is slated for July 11 & 12, 2020. This annual event produced by the Wickford Art Association hosts over 200 fine artists that take over the streets of historic Wickford Village.

The festival attracts around 60,000 art fans from near and far.

The Wickford Art Festival takes great pride in accepting fine artists from around the country in this juried show. Non-functional, fine art only, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, hand pulled prints, mixed-media, and photography are eligible. All work must be the original work of the exhibiting artists. Applications will be open through April 1.

For more information visit the Wickford Art Association website for details on the festival, application instructions and jury information or contact the Festival Coordinator, Ainslie Daly, at wickfordartfestival@gmail.com.

The Wickford Art Association is a non-profit organization with over 450 members from Rhode Island and New England. The association hosts art shows and classes in its North Kingstown gallery and has produced the Wickford Art Festival every July since 1962. Wickford Art Association is dedicated to educating, encouraging and inspiring artists and art lovers throughout the community.

Wickford Art Association gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM and Sunday 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM.