CAAMP is coming back to the Newport Folk Festival for the third year in a row! The Columbus, Ohio natives will play the sold-out festival on Sunday, August 2nd.

The Columbus, OH band, Caamp, is made up of long-time friends Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall. They added Matt Vinson on bass just prior to signing with Mom + Pop music and recording their latest album, ‘By and By.’ In week one of their release, Caamp made multiple chart debuts. ‘By and By’ entered the Billboard Top 200, was the #1 Heatseeker, #1 on the New Artist Alternative Albums, top 5 vinyl album sales for the week and entered the Alternative and Emerging Artist charts. Caamp recently made their late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and followed that up with a killer performance on CBS This Morning Saturday. The band also scored their first #1 at radio with their single “Peach Fuzz” while “By and By” is currently in its second week of being the #1 most added record at AAA radio. After a victorious festival season playing Firefly, Shaky Knees, Forecastle, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Great Escape and many more, Caamp kicked off a major US headlining tour on September of 2019 and have been selling out show after show without any signs of slowing down.

Additional artists for the sold-out festival will be announced in the coming weeks and months.