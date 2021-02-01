Dustin Diamond the actor best known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, “Saved by the Bell” has died at age 44 after a battle with lung cancer.

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,” the actor’s spokesman, Roger Paul, said in a statement.

Former co-star Mario Lopez took to Twitter to say farewell: “Dustin, you will be missed, my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted.” Another co-star, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, called Diamond “a true comedic genius,” adding “I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993.

Rest in peace, Screech!