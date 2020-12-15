Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has finally acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory and referred to him as President-elect today in a speech on the floor of the US Senate.
“So, as of this this morning, our country has officially a President-elect and a Vice President-elect…The Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell said. “So, today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”
“The fact that it took six weeks for my colleagues to recognize reality and stop undermining our Democratic process is sad and disappointing,” said Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin in a floor speech Tuesday following McConnell’s speech.