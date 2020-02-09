The Newport Folk Festival was named music festival of the year (under 30,000 attendance) Thursday at the 31st Annual Pollstar Awards, which are essentially the Grammys of the concert industry.
“The nominees for the 31st annual Pollstar Awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in live entertainment this year and reflect our ongoing efforts to present the most relevant recognition for the highest achieving artists and professionals that make up this great business,” said Ray Waddell, president of OVG Media & Conferences, which produces the event. “For more than 30 years, the Pollstar Awards have been the gold standard for recognizing success in the live business, and we are honored and privileged to again salute the elite artists, venues, and executives that make live the ultimate barometer of fan passion.”
The other nominees were:
Kacey Musgraves, Oh, What A World Tour (I & II)
Jennifer Lopez, It’s My Party: The Live Celebration
Sebastian Maniscalco, Stay Hungry Tour, You Bother Me Tour
Billy Joel, Madison Square Garden
Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama
Billie Eilish
Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, Texas
Glastonbury Festival, United Kingdom
Troubadour , West Hollywood, Calif.
Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tenn.
Madison Square Garden, New York City, N.Y.
Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, Calif.
State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.
The O2 Arena, United Kingdom
Laurie Jacoby, Madison Square Garden
Stacy Vee, Goldenvoice / Messina Touring Group
Stacie George, Live Nation
Louis Messina, Messina Touring Group
Barrie Marshall, Marshall Arts
Marty Diamond, Paradigm
Emma Banks, CAA
Paradigm
High Road Touring
Coran Capshaw, Red Light Management
Rock-It Cargo
Moo TV
Clair Global
Kate McMahon, Messina Touring Group
Michael Rapino, Live Nation
Irving Azoff, The Azoff Company