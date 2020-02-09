The Newport Folk Festival was named music festival of the year (under 30,000 attendance) Thursday at the 31st Annual Pollstar Awards, which are essentially the Grammys of the concert industry.

“The nominees for the 31st annual Pollstar Awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in live entertainment this year and reflect our ongoing efforts to present the most relevant recognition for the highest achieving artists and professionals that make up this great business,” said Ray Waddell, president of OVG Media & Conferences, which produces the event. “For more than 30 years, the Pollstar Awards have been the gold standard for recognizing success in the live business, and we are honored and privileged to again salute the elite artists, venues, and executives that make live the ultimate barometer of fan passion.”

The other nominees were:

Music Festival of The Year (US Only; under 30K attendance) – Recognizing the most artistically and commercially successful festival of the year in the US providing the most rewarding experience for fans and artists. (Box Office Weighted)

Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville, Ky.

Forecastle Festival, Louisville, Ky.

The Hangout Beach, Music & Arts Festival, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Newport Folk Festival, Newport, R.I.

Ohana Festival, Dana Point, Calif.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, Franklin, Tenn.

Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Asbury Park, N.J.

The sold-out 2020 Newport Folk Festival will take place from July 31st – August 2nd at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI.

Full awards winners list:

Major Tour of the Year (Box Office Weighted)

Elton John, Farewell Yellow Brick Road

Best Rock Tour (Box Office Weighted)

The Rolling Stones, No Filter Tour

Best Hip-Hop/R&B Tour

(Box Office Weighted)

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys Tour, Runaway Tour

Best Pop Tour

(Box Office Weighted)

Pink, Beautiful Trauma World Tour

Best Country Tour

(Box Office Weighted)

Kacey Musgraves, Oh, What A World Tour (I & II)

Best Latin Tour

(Box Office Weighted)

Jennifer Lopez, It’s My Party: The Live Celebration

Comedy Tour of the Year

Box Office Weighted)

Sebastian Maniscalco, Stay Hungry Tour, You Bother Me Tour

Best Support/Special Guest Act

Joan Jett for Heart (Love Alive Tour)

Best Residency

(Box Office Weighted)

Billy Joel, Madison Square Garden

Best Non-Music Tour of the Year

(Box Office Weighted)

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama

Best New Headliner

Billie Eilish

Music Festival of The Year (Over 30K attendance) (US Only)

Box Office Weighted

Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, Texas

Music Festival of The Year (Under 30K attendance) (US Only)

(Box Office Weighted)

Newport Folk Festival, Newport, R.I.

International Music Festival of The Year

(Box Office Weighted)

Glastonbury Festival, United Kingdom

Nightclub of the Year

(Box Office Weighted)

Troubadour , West Hollywood, Calif.

Theatre of the Year

(Box Office Weighted)

Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tenn.

Arena of the Year

(Box Office Weighted)

Madison Square Garden, New York City, N.Y.

Red Rocks Award – Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year

(Box Office Weighted)

Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, Calif.

Best New Concert Venue

(Box Office Weighted)

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.

International Venue of the Year

(Box Office Weighted)

The O2 Arena, United Kingdom

Venue Executive of the Year

(Box Office Weighted)

Laurie Jacoby, Madison Square Garden

Talent Buyer of the Year

Stacy Vee, Goldenvoice / Messina Touring Group

Small Venue Talent Buyer of the Year (Under 10K Capacity)

Stacie George, Live Nation

Bill Graham Award / Promoter of the Year

(Box Office Weighted)

Louis Messina, Messina Touring Group

International Promoter of the Year

(Box Office Weighted)

Barrie Marshall, Marshall Arts

Bobby Brooks Award – Agent of the Year

(Box Office Weighted)

Marty Diamond, Paradigm

International Booking Agent of the Year

Emma Banks, CAA

Booking Agency of the Year

Paradigm

Independent Booking Agency of the Year (Global)

High Road Touring

Rising Star Award

Sara Bollwinkel, Paradigm

Personal Manager of the Year

(Box Office Weighted)

Coran Capshaw, Red Light Management

Road Warrior of the Year

Gus Brandt (Foo Fighters, Pharrell Williams, NERD)

Transportation Company of the Year

Rock-It Cargo

Best Concert Visuals

Moo TV

Best Concert Sound

Clair Global

Marketing/PR Executive of the Year

Kate McMahon, Messina Touring Group

Best Hang

Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, Texas

Best Person to Score a Dinner With

Michael Rapino, Live Nation

The Wall (least likely to cave on agreed-upon terms._

Gerry Barad, Live Nation

Life of the Party

Ron Delsener, Live Nation

Most Frequently Name-Dropped

Irving Azoff, The Azoff Company