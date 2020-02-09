Lost your password?

The Newport Folk Festival was named music festival of the year (under 30,000 attendance) Thursday at the 31st Annual Pollstar Awards, which are essentially the Grammys of the concert industry.

“The nominees for the 31st annual Pollstar Awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in live entertainment this year and reflect our ongoing efforts to present the most relevant recognition for the highest achieving artists and professionals that make up this great business,” said Ray Waddell, president of OVG Media & Conferences, which produces the event. “For more than 30 years, the Pollstar Awards have been the gold standard for recognizing success in the live business, and we are honored and privileged to again salute the elite artists, venues, and executives that make live the ultimate barometer of fan passion.”

The other nominees were:

Music Festival of The Year (US Only; under 30K attendance) – Recognizing the most artistically and commercially successful festival of the year in the US providing the most rewarding experience for fans and artists. (Box Office Weighted)
 
Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville, Ky.
Forecastle Festival, Louisville, Ky.
The Hangout Beach, Music & Arts Festival, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Newport Folk Festival, Newport, R.I.
Ohana Festival, Dana Point, Calif.
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, Franklin, Tenn.
Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Asbury Park, N.J.
 
The sold-out 2020  Newport Folk Festival will take place from July 31st – August 2nd at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI.
 
 
Full awards winners list:
 
Major Tour of the Year (Box Office Weighted) 
Elton John, Farewell Yellow Brick Road 
 
Best Rock Tour (Box Office Weighted) 
The Rolling Stones, No Filter Tour 
 
Best Hip-Hop/R&B Tour
 (Box Office Weighted) 
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys Tour, Runaway Tour 
 
Best Pop Tour 
(Box Office Weighted) 
Pink, Beautiful Trauma World Tour 
 
Best Country Tour
(Box Office Weighted)
Kacey Musgraves, Oh, What A World Tour (I & II)
 
Best Latin Tour
 (Box Office Weighted)
 Jennifer Lopez, It’s My Party: The Live Celebration
 
Comedy Tour of the Year
Box Office Weighted)
Sebastian Maniscalco, Stay Hungry Tour, You Bother Me Tour
 
Best Support/Special Guest Act
Joan Jett for Heart (Love Alive Tour)
 
Best Residency
(Box Office Weighted)
Billy Joel, Madison Square Garden
 
Best Non-Music Tour of the Year 
(Box Office Weighted)
Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama
 
Best New Headliner
Billie Eilish
 
Music Festival of The Year (Over 30K attendance)  (US Only)
Box Office Weighted
Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, Texas
 
Music Festival of The Year (Under 30K attendance)  (US Only)
(Box Office Weighted) 
Newport Folk Festival, Newport, R.I.
 
International Music Festival of The Year 
(Box Office Weighted)
Glastonbury Festival, United Kingdom
 
Nightclub of the Year
(Box Office Weighted)
Troubadour , West Hollywood, Calif.
 
Theatre of the Year
(Box Office Weighted)
Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tenn.
 
Arena of the Year
(Box Office Weighted)
Madison Square Garden, New York City, N.Y.
 
Red Rocks Award – Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year 
 (Box Office Weighted)
Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, Calif.
 
Best New Concert Venue
(Box Office Weighted)
State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.
 
International Venue of the Year 
(Box Office Weighted)
The O2 Arena, United Kingdom
 
Venue Executive of the Year
(Box Office Weighted)
Laurie Jacoby, Madison Square Garden
 
Talent Buyer of the Year 
 Stacy Vee, Goldenvoice / Messina Touring Group
 
Small Venue Talent Buyer of the Year (Under 10K Capacity)
Stacie George, Live Nation
 
Bill Graham Award / Promoter of the Year
(Box Office Weighted)
Louis Messina, Messina Touring Group
 
International Promoter of the Year 
(Box Office Weighted)
Barrie Marshall, Marshall Arts
 
Bobby Brooks Award – Agent of the Year 
 (Box Office Weighted)
Marty Diamond, Paradigm
 
International Booking Agent of the Year
Emma Banks, CAA
 
Booking Agency of the Year 
 Paradigm
 
Independent Booking Agency of the Year (Global) 
 High Road Touring
 
Rising Star Award 
Sara Bollwinkel,  Paradigm
 
Personal Manager of the Year
 (Box Office Weighted)
Coran Capshaw, Red Light Management
 
Road Warrior of the Year 
Gus Brandt (Foo Fighters, Pharrell Williams, NERD)
 
Transportation Company of the Year 
 Rock-It Cargo
 
Best Concert Visuals
Moo TV
 
Best Concert Sound 
 Clair Global
 
Marketing/PR Executive of the Year 
 Kate McMahon, Messina Touring Group
 
Best Hang 
Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, Texas
 
Best Person to Score a Dinner With
Michael Rapino, Live Nation
 
The Wall (least likely to cave on agreed-upon terms._
Gerry Barad, Live Nation
Life of the Party
Ron Delsener, Live Nation 
 
Most Frequently Name-Dropped
Irving Azoff, The Azoff Company
 

