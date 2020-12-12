President Donald Trump has signed an executive order naming Christmas Eve 2020 a Federal Holiday.

Trump’s order says, “All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Thursday, December 24, 2020, the day before Christmas Day.”

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton only gave half days when Christmas fell on a Friday.

Obama allowed a half day in 2015 and 2009. Clinton allowed a half day in 1998.

Trump also gave Christmas Eve off in 2018 making a four day weekend when Christmas Eve fell on a Monday that year.