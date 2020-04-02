The Rhode Island DMV announced Thursday that they will be closed Thursday and Friday due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

“We have been informed that a DMV staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. We understand that this is a difficult time for both customers and state employees. Keeping everyone safe must be our first priority. For that reason, DMV operations are temporarily closed to the public today, April 2 and tomorrow, April 3 so we can conduct some additional cleaning in the facility. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers. Please check the DMV website for updates.”