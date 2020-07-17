Salve Regina University director of athletics Jody Mooradian shares the following statement from the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC):

In the face of unprecedented challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal of the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) has remained unchanged: to provide the safest possible environment for our student-athletes in all sports so that intercollegiate athletic competition may safely resume at the appropriate time. Despite the strong desire to provide our talented athletes the opportunity to play competitively in the sports at which they excel, the CCC Board of Directors has made the extremely difficult decision to suspend CCC intercollegiate athletic competition for the Fall 2020 semester. With improved public health conditions and relevant NCAA guidance, we hope to begin competition for winter sports athletic competition as early as January 1, 2021. Spring sports currently remain on schedule as planned, with the exception of canceling their non-traditional fall play date. In addition, should NCAA legislation permit fall sports teams to conduct athletic activities and competition in the Spring 2021 semester, CCC schedules and championships may be adjusted accordingly. The decision to suspend CCC play in the Fall 2020 semester does not preclude individual CCC institutions from making institutional decisions to schedule some athletic competition.

As a member of the Commonwealth Coast Conference, Salve Regina University remains supportive of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, university community and fans.

We understand the heartbreak that this decision has caused, just as we understood the similar position taken last spring. Athletics play a critical role in the Salve experience for so many of our students and their families, but the risks associated with competition, travel, and contact with individuals from other schools are too high at this point in time.

Our main priority is the health, safety and well-being of all members of our campus community. We will ensure that our student athletes remain engaged safely with teammates and coaches, and we will be ready when the time is right to play competitively again.

Go Seahawks!