Salve Regina University announced new restrictions on student social gatherings/activities Wednesday night and will be moving to fully online classes for a two-week period effective tonight through February 16

“This decision, an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus cases at Salve Regina, is essentially a two-week pause on all university social gatherings and activities, including in-person classes. The recent rise in new positive cases among our undergraduate population is particularly concerning as most can be attributed to existing cases. In the interest of public health, Salve’s Emergency Management Team was compelled to exact these stronger measures for both our on-campus and off-campus students. The new restrictions – including a move to online-only classes – will be reassessed at the end of the pause on Feb. 16.” Salve said in a statement.

Salve has seen 33 new positive Covid cases in the last 7 days and 79 new cases since January 1st.