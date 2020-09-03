President Donald Trump urged voters to vote twice in the November 3rd election, once by mail and once in person during a recent campaign stop in North Carolina.

“Let them send it in and let them go vote,” Trump told WECT in Wilmington, North Carolina during an interview on Wednesday. “And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won’t be able to vote” in person.

Voting more than once in an election is illegal.

President Trump told his North Carolina supporters to try to vote twice — it’s a Class I felony “to induce” someone to do this. https://t.co/vgF33Fpz0S — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 3, 2020

The president’s comments come as the majority of polls show him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for president.