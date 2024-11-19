RPL’s DeRentis Closes $2.9M Sale of Historic East Side Colonial

Residential Properties Ltd. (RPL) has announced the sale of 14 Loring Avenue, a stately brick Colonial in Providence’s East Side, for an impressive $2.9 million. Represented by RPL Sales Associate Jim DeRentis, this transaction marks yet another milestone in Providence’s robust luxury real estate market.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this sale ranks as the 10th-highest in Providence year to date, underscoring the continued demand for high-end homes in the area. Notably, RPL has participated in seven of the top 10 transactions in Providence this year, solidifying its position as a leader in the city’s luxury real estate market.

Nestled in the exclusive Grotto neighborhood, east of Blackstone Boulevard, the home at 14 Loring Avenue offers a masterful blend of privacy and grandeur. The 4-bedroom, 3.1-bath Colonial showcases timeless architectural details paired with modern updates that cater to today’s discerning buyers.

From its herringbone tile floors and a dramatic staircase with original forged iron railings to the French doors that invite natural light and open to serene courtyards, every inch of this property exudes elegance. The fireplaced living room and study provide inviting spaces for both relaxation and work, while the reimagined dining and family room connects seamlessly to a private terrace with an outdoor fireplace.

The heart of the home is the chef’s kitchen, equipped with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and Thermador Pro appliances, creating a space as functional as it is beautiful. Upstairs, the primary suite impresses with a fireplace, a bespoke walk-in closet, and a spa-like bath featuring a double vanity. A second en-suite bedroom offers a luxurious private retreat with a soaking tub and custom vanity.

A Leader in Providence’s Luxury Market

As the listing agent, Jim DeRentis brought his signature expertise to this significant sale. Widely recognized as one of the top real estate professionals in the state, Jim’s accolades are as remarkable as his track record. The recipient of the Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Plus Award since 2011, Jim has consistently ranked as Rhode Island’s top individual agent in transaction sides since 2022. In 2023 alone, he achieved nearly $89 million in transaction volume.

For over a decade, Jim has been a fixture on the “REALTrends Verified” list, a testament to his dedication and success in the luxury market. To explore Jim’s portfolio or inquire about upcoming listings, visit ThePVDRealEstateGuy.com.

With its blend of historic charm and modern sophistication, the sale of 14 Loring Avenue underscores the continued allure of Providence’s East Side as a destination for refined living.

