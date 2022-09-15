ART BUZZ: EMILY RANDOLPH JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW FLUTTERS HEARTS AND BUTTERFLIES

Artist Emily Randolph brings her jewelry designs of butterflies, hearts and gemstone beads to Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design for an early kick off to holiday shopping. The trunk show is one day only on Saturday, September 24, 11am – 4pm.

“Emily Randolph’s jewelry designs are well-made, beautiful and exceptionally original. Her choice of stones is informed by the fact that she is also a painter, making the work that much more special and unique. It’s going to be a great trunk show!” says Jessica Hagen.

Randolph, born in Greenwich, CT, is now based in Newport, RI. Her jewelry designs are fresh, elegant and contemporary – and best of all, highly wearable. All Randolph’s designs are affordable luxuries, of which many are one-of-a-kind designs. Of all her creative work, from art to writing and design, jewelry was her first love. While studying for her BA at Hamilton College, she also studied gemologist at the Gemological Institute of America in NYC.

Hagen’s gallery also carries Randolph’s mixed-media artwork, which was presented in a May 2022 show called “Blue + White,” a study of water themes with photographer Penny Ashford. Randolph’s work is in private collections all over the world from the US to Europe to Australia. Notably, she was commissioned for 250+ artworks ranging from traditional photography and mixed-media paintings to an innovative photography-based water fountain for a resort community in Scottsdale, AZ. She was also only one of 100 artists to be juried into the renown annual Celebration of Fine Art show in Scottsdale, AZ, which continues to represent her work.

“My work is inspired by deep, enduring memories of growing up near a large lush pond in the backwoods of Connecticut and the magical tales my parents told my brother and me. In particular, my mother’s stories of a dragon in the pond – told more to keep us away from the pond and out of harm’s way – have had a lasting impression as my studio, today, is called Dragonwood. All my parent’s stories conjured a mysterious kingdom of nature that has entranced me every since. My thoughts are never far from that secret world by the pond and all it’s characters.”

Randolph’s travels have also had a great influence on her artwork and designs. She relished the lush gardens of England, where she lived for seven years and where her father was born. She was fortunate to experience, too, the vivid waters and sea life of the Great Barrier Reef, which forever holds sway upon her use of color.

“These mysterious natural worlds, where humans are absent characters, influence my art. And now the waters of Newport, RI, my new hometown, inspire me every day. I strive to bring my love of all these beautiful places alive in every one of my artworks. Each contains a story and each story will be adapted by the viewers with their own.”

About Jessica Hagen Art + Design

Jessica Hagen is the owner and director of Jessica Hagen Fine Art & Design, located in beautiful Newport, RI. Ms. Hagen founded the gallery in 2005 and curates the gallery’s collection of painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics and jewelry. Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design features works of art created by living artists from throughout the Northeast and beyond. Styles range from realism to abstractionism, with a focus on quality, originality and beauty. The gallery boasts an exceptionally large collection of sculpture and facilitates commissioned works, acting as liaison between client and artist.

Emily Randolph Trunk Show

Saturday, September 24, 2022

11am – 4pm

Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design

9a Bridge Street

Newport, RI

jessica@jessicahagen.com

401.835.7682

