Artist Fu’una’s artwork to be on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, Jan. 27-April 5

Art works by Providence’s Fu’una (aka Kameko Branchaud) to be on display from Jan. 27 to April 5 at RISCA’s Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill on the main floor of the state’s Administration Building in Providence.

The opening reception in the gallery will be on Thursday, March 2 (snow date, March 9) at 5 p.m. It’s open to the public, and the exhibit is called 27,000 Miles.

“My intrigue for nature stems from my childhood,” Fu’una said. “The presence of animals in my life has had a particular impact on my sense of wonder.”

Woonsocket-born, Glocester-raised and Providence-based, artist Fu’una (aka Kameko Branchaud) has lived in five regions of America, but her roots are in Rhode Island. Best known for her poignancy and vibrant use of color, she uses creative methodologies to connect with her surroundings. She’s taken figure drawing lessons since the age of 16 and has a well-rounded studio background in painting, color theory and anatomical drawing.

Fu’una earned her master’s in Art and Design Education from RISD in 2014, and her bachelor’s in Art Education from Rhode Island College in 2013. Her portrait Masakåda received First Honorable Mention in the Pawtucket Arts Collaborative 2022 Foundation Show. In 2017 her mural So Pretty It Hurts won first place in Punto Urban Art Museum’s juried mural competition of 20 local artists. She is currently an Associate Member of the Pastel Society of America.

Exhibit details

What: 27,000 Miles by Fu’una

When: Jan. 27-April 5, and open to the public, weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays

Where: The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill is on the first floor of the state administration building in Providence.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!