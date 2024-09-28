Greg Gizzi Named Grand Marshal for Newport’s 2024 Italian Heritage Parade

Greg Gizzi, the man behind some of Forum Lodge #391’s biggest events, is stepping into the spotlight as the 2024 Grand Marshal of Newport’s Italian Heritage Parade. The announcement was made during the lodge’s annual John Panaggio Ziti Night, where Gizzi’s dedication to the Italian-American community was front and center.

Lodge President Linda Zagaglia Gutierrez, Vice President Shirley Ripa, and Secretary Sandra Flowers couldn’t say enough about Gizzi’s contributions. Known for organizing the annual dinner at Vasco da Gama Hall and launching crowd-favorites like “Pizza for Vets” and the March mash-up “Gaelic and Garlic,” Gizzi’s impact runs deep.

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. from St. Joseph’s Church, winding down Broadway to Thames Street, then onto America’s Cup Avenue, and finishing at the Columbus monument on Memorial Boulevard. After the festivities, La Forge Restaurant will host a post-parade luncheon at 12:30 p.m.

For tickets and details, call Paula Morris at 401-829-5180.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

