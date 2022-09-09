ART BUZZ: SPRING BULL GALLERY WELCOMES VISITING ARTIST ROBERT PILLSBURY

By Emily Randolph

Spring Bull Gallery welcomes visiting artist Robert Pillsbury, whose work is available to view through October 31st. Pillsbury now resides in Wakefield, Rhode Island, after a 40-plus year career in the New York metro area involving performance art, video, publishing, printmaking, painting, and art instruction. In his new studio here, he continues to create, focusing on drawing, various forms of printmaking, and encaustic painting. His dedication to “making marks” is seen in the detail throughout each of the mediums in which he works.

As a visiting artist at Spring Bull Gallery, he has chosen to exhibit for sale a collection of drawings along with other works inspired by drawings. Most of his artwork has its origins from sketchbook drawings made on location. Some of these become paintings, others are used as reference in printmaking for monotypes, monoprints, or etchings. He also enlarges, details, and develops a number of them into stand-alone drawings.

Pillsbury’s artwork has been shown and exhibited in galleries and institutions both within the United States and internationally. He earned his BFA in painting and printmaking from Maryland Institute College of Art and has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including in publications such as Fine Art Connoisseur and American Art Collector.

Robert Pillsbury

Spring Bull Gallery

55 Bellevue Ave

Newport, RI

401-849-9166

studio@springbullgallery.com

