Rhode Island Teacher Charged With Five Counts Of Child Molestation

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Warwick man has been charged in Kent County Superior Court with multiple counts of second-degree child molestation following his arrest on May 27, 2023.

On July 14, 2023, the Office of the Attorney General charged Steven Porricelli (age 52), by way of criminal information, with five counts of second-degree child molestation.

As alleged in the criminal information, the defendant sexually assaulted a victim, under the age of 14, multiple times at a home in Warwick on or about May 19, 2023.

Records indicate that over the years, Porricelli was a gym teacher at Woonsocket High School, a Vice Principal at Woonsocket High School, and an Assistant Principal at Ferry Middle School in Johnston.

The Warwick Police Department conducted the investigation.

Porricelli is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on August 18, 2023, in Kent County Superior Court.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

