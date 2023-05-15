Cranston Councilman Matthew Reilly arrested for possession of illegal drugs

Cranston City Councilman Matthew Reilly was arrested by Cranston Police Monday afternoon and was charged with possession of illegal drugs, according to a report by WPRI 12.

Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist confirmed the arrest with the news outlet but provided no further details.

Matthew Reilly is a lifelong resident of Cranston, serving his first term on the City Council. Matt is a licensed attorney in the State of Rhode Island, running his own private practice, which concentrates on Family Law.

