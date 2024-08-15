DEM Awards Over $70K in Grant Funding to Organizations to Provide Free Swimming Lessons to Low-Income Youth

In response to the tragic drownings that impact families across Rhode Island each year, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has announced the allocation of grants to ten organizations dedicated to providing swimming lessons for children and teens. These grants, awarded through DEM’s Water Safety Grant Program, aim to increase participation in swimming programs, particularly among those from low-income backgrounds.

The grant application window, open from May 20 to June 7, attracted 17 applications requesting a total of $337,570 in funding. A review committee evaluated each application based on several criteria, including organizational eligibility, program framework, demonstrated need, and the organization’s presence within DEM’s environmental justice communities.

DEM ultimately awarded $70,723 to the ten highest-scoring organizations:

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket: $5,040

Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence – Fox Point Clubhouse: $7,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence – Southside Clubhouse: $6,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence – Wanskuck Clubhouse: $2,915

Cranston YMCA: $8,000

East Providence Boys & Girls Club: $4,007

East Side YMCA (East Providence): $4,442

Pods Swimming (East Providence): $13,883

Stages of Freedom (Providence): $13,883

YMCA of Pawtucket: $5,553

These grants, initially budgeted at $65,000, were bolstered to over $70,000 thanks to surplus funds from the DEM’s paddlecraft safety program. The funds are earmarked to cover the cost of swim lessons for students under the age of 18 from low socioeconomic backgrounds.

Governor Dan McKee emphasized the importance of these grants, stating, “Rhode Island is known for its outstanding beaches and extensive coastline, making it crucial that all residents have equitable access to swimming lessons. This funding, proposed in the FY2024 budget, is aimed at ensuring our youth learn the skills necessary to stay safe in the water.”

DEM Director Terry Gray echoed these sentiments, noting, “With Rhode Island’s incredible beaches and freshwater resources, we want to ensure that everyone can safely enjoy the water. The Water Safety Grant Program is focused on saving lives by making swimming accessible to more Rhode Islanders through essential safety training.”

The importance of such initiatives is underscored by recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which revealed a rise in drowning deaths in the United States. According to the CDC’s May 2023 report, over 4,500 people died due to drowning annually from 2020 to 2022, an increase of 500 deaths per year compared to 2019. The report also highlighted disparities in swimming lesson accessibility, with a significant percentage of Black and Hispanic adults reporting they have never taken formal swimming lessons.

By making swimming lessons more accessible, Rhode Island’s Water Safety Grant Program aims to reverse these troubling trends and save lives across the state.

