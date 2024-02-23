Obituary: Margaret “Peggy” Phelps (1940-2024)

Margaret “Peggy” Phelps of Newport passed away on February 11, 2024 in Satellite Beach, Florida surrounded by family and friends.

Born June 17, 1940 to Louis F. Faerber and Dorothy (Kaull) Faerber. Peggy graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy in 1958 and went to work for the family business at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Newport and later for Newport Savings and Loan Island Trust for many years.

She is predeceased by her former husband Richard S. Phelps, and her sister Elizabeth Greichen.

Survived by her three children Nathan Phelps (Gráinne) of Newport, Cynthia Thompson (Alan) of Satellite Beach, FL and Andrew Phelps of Palm Bay, FL, her sister Jane O’Neill, along with her grandchildren, Samuel, Anna, Edward, Michael, and Margaret; Ryan, Joel, Chad, Drew, Ryan T., and Kain; Jessica, Daniel, Matthew, and David and numerous great grandchildren.

Margaret enjoyed being with her friends at Hazard’s Beach every summer season and will be missed by many.

Family and friends are invited to please join us as we gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport, RI from. Burial will be private. A celebration of life be held in Florida at a later date.

