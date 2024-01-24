Former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy Joins Healthsperien to Lead National Mental Health and Addiction Policy Practice

Healthsperien, LLC, a prominent national health care policy consulting firm, announced today the appointment of former U.S. Representative Patrick J. Kennedy as a Partner. In his new role, Kennedy will establish and spearhead a groundbreaking national mental health and addiction policy practice, leveraging his decades of national leadership, advocacy, and expertise in mental health.

Representative Kennedy, who served for eight terms (1995-2011) representing Rhode Island’s first congressional district, is known for championing mental and behavioral health standards in the United States during his congressional tenure. At Healthsperien, he will provide guidance on mental health and addiction policy, community-based services, and the transformation of the health care system.

Tom Koutsoumpas, Healthsperien Founder & President, expressed enthusiasm about Rep. Kennedy joining the firm. “Representative Kennedy stands as a beacon of hope for transforming the national narrative on addiction and mental health. We are honored to welcome him to Healthsperien’s team, where his personal commitment and experience will serve as a foundation for our mental health and addiction policy initiatives.”

Rep. Kennedy’s legislative achievements include serving as the lead sponsor of the landmark Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, ensuring equitable insurance coverage for mental health and substance use disorders. He has continued to oversee the Act’s implementation and enforcement, facilitating increased access to mental health and substance use disorder care for Americans.

“We are at an important juncture in this movement, and our ability to advance this agenda cannot be achieved entirely by my philanthropic efforts. Healthsperien has a proven, decades-long track record of delivering comprehensive policy and advocacy services on a range of health care issues in the US,” said Rep. Kennedy. “I wanted to join a firm in DC with demonstrated experience to organize and coalesce a campaign of stakeholders in the private sector that could help me achieve the goals outlined in The Kennedy Forum’s national strategy.”

Andrew MacPherson, Founding Principal and Managing Partner at Healthsperien, highlighted the alignment of Rep. Kennedy’s vision with the firm’s expertise. “By joining our firm, Rep. Kennedy will have expanded capacity and access to our team of experts to achieve his vision of access to high-quality health care services—especially mental health and addiction support—for all.”

Rep. Kennedy expressed pride in joining Healthsperien to re-engage with Capitol Hill colleagues. “I’m proud to join the Healthsperien team to advance our longstanding, bipartisan commitment to high-quality, community-based mental health and addiction care.”

The new practice at Healthsperien, led by Rep. Kennedy, will address key issues including advocating for Mental Health Parity “2.0” and access to care, advancing innovative payment reforms, aligning health information technology, and supporting the creation of a comprehensive workforce pipeline for mental health and substance use disease.

“The vision of the new practice at Healthsperien is to create a future where everyone in need of mental health care can access the necessary support for a full and meaningful life,” said Rep. Kennedy. “I am excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work with colleagues on Capitol Hill, the Biden Administration, and the stakeholder community to ensure better mental health – and overall health care – for all Americans.”

Rep. Kennedy’s commitment to mental health and addiction initiatives extends beyond legislative accomplishments, including his role on the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. His contributions through The Kennedy Forum, DontDenyMe.org, and One Mind underscore his unwavering dedication to improving mental health and shaping pragmatic health care policies.

